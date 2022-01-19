Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 60,353 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 641,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $2,501,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $532,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

