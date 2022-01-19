Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $20,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in iRobot by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 105,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. iRobot’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

