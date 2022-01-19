Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.16 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,007 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $19,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

