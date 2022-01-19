Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.71 Million Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $19,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of VRTS opened at $283.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.05. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $200.94 and a one year high of $338.80. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total transaction of $150,317.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,805 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.