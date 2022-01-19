Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.89 Million Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vericel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Vericel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vericel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,496.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

