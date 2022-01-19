Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.77 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $20,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of MAN opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

