Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $19,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

