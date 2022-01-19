Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,581 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $20,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 26.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.77.

SLAB opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average is $169.66. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,825 in the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

