Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Set at $28.00 by Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) received a $28.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 183.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

PROF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

