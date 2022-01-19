Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,925. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Progress Software by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

