Project Pai Achieves Market Cap of $6.82 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $586,362.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,791,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,169,199 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

