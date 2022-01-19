Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.71.

Shares of PLD opened at $153.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after buying an additional 753,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after buying an additional 204,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

