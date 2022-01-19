Prosper Price Tops $0.90 on Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Prosper has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002161 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $3.37 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00047965 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009533 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001311 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.