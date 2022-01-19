Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 42,162 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $20,090,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.27 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.85.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

