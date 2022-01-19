Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on PUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of PUK stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 398,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,698. Prudential has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Prudential by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

