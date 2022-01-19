PSI Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.93. The company had a trading volume of 316,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,387,943. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $440.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.64 and its 200 day moving average is $160.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

