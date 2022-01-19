PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 1,478 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.4% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 66.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $898,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 245,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.10.

SWKS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,193. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.83. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,048. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

