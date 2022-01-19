PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 105,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,592,931. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $38.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

