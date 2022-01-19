PSI Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.52. 434,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,152,962. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

