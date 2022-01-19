PSI Advisors LLC Sells 569 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $6.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.06. 293,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,812,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.