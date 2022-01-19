Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 84,690 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 136.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,690 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $32,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,573,000 after purchasing an additional 130,716 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $247.98 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.94 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average is $233.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.38.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

