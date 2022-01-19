Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $34,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,746 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,407,000 after acquiring an additional 325,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $220.10 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.39.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

