Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 6,750 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $223,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $225.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.82 and a 200 day moving average of $216.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.