Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,458 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $222.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.