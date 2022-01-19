Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $29.99 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,987,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Workday by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Workday by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $3,370,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $245.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,732.08, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,392 shares of company stock valued at $186,501,931 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. raised Workday to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

