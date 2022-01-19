Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,987,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday stock opened at $245.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,732.08, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,392 shares of company stock worth $186,501,931. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Cowen upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

