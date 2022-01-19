Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 62,500 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in New York Times were worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 13.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 241.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 846,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New York Times by 240.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

