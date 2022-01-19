Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 648,460 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,448 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,460 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $19,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.