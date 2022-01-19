Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.19

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 21566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.73.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $993,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Pulmonx by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 240.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 10.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

