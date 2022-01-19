Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years.

PMO opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

