Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Issued By Piper Sandler

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ASML in a research note issued on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $4.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASML’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASML. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $815.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $715.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $789.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $788.06. The stock has a market cap of $293.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

