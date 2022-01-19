Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Amdocs Limited Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amdocs in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX opened at $75.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Amdocs by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

