Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Increased by Analyst

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Italk in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Italk’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TALK. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Italk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS TALK opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. Italk has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $6,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $2,660,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $698,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $2,043,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

