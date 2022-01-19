Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

NYSE BAH opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.