Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

