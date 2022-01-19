Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $54.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.45 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

