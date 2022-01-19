Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Cooper Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical device company will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $399.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.26 and its 200 day moving average is $416.93. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $359.84 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

