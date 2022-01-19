QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Update

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QNTQF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

