QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Update

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QNTQF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

