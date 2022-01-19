Quaker Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.87. The stock had a trading volume of 457,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,387,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.81. The company has a market capitalization of $442.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.