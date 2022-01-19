Quaker Wealth Management LLC Invests $775,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311,118 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,001,000 after buying an additional 470,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after buying an additional 545,418 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,416. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

