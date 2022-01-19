Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 223,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,326,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 95,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 947,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,914,000 after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $51.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.