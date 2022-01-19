QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $10.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $178.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $200.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.87.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

