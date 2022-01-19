QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,834 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $178.86 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $200.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.98 and a 200-day moving average of $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.87.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

