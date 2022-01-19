QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

QNST stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $861.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $20,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in QuinStreet by 155.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 414,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 738.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 320,998 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 65.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 217,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,844,000 after buying an additional 180,160 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

