Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 13,843 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,745,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

SWTX opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

