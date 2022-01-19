Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

