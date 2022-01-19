Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 27.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBS. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

