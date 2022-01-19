Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,813 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 9.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 795,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Owens Corning by 33.3% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $75.44 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.