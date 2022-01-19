Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $1,542,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

OAS opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

