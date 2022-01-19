Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.11. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

